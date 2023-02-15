Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) Issued By National Bank Financial

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sherritt International in a research report issued on Thursday, February 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sherritt International’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sherritt International’s FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on S. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.80 to C$0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.70 to C$0.55 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Sherritt International from C$1.10 to C$0.90 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Sherritt International Stock Down 3.6 %

Sherritt International Company Profile

Shares of S stock opened at C$0.54 on Monday. Sherritt International has a 1 year low of C$0.31 and a 1 year high of C$0.85. The stock has a market cap of C$214.54 million and a PE ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.52.

(Get Rating)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.