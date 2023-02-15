Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Reduced by Analyst

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Equifax in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 10th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the credit services provider will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Equifax’s current full-year earnings is $7.25 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.47 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $214.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.43. Equifax has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $243.79.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 5,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 32.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

