Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Lifted by Analyst

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of LightPath Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for LightPath Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LightPath Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

LPTH opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LightPath Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 195,018 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 31,930 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in LightPath Technologies by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 38,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

