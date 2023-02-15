Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Issued By Zacks Research

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.59 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.54. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $30.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $31.78 EPS.

AMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

NYSE:AMP opened at $352.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $328.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.41. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.27%.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total transaction of $13,851,883.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,312,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total transaction of $13,851,883.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,312,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,563 shares of company stock valued at $28,768,062. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,115 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1,166.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 312,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,358,000 after purchasing an additional 288,145 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 498,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,318,000 after purchasing an additional 275,720 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,303,000 after purchasing an additional 249,192 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

