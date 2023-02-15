Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 164 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.5 %

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Shares of PSA stock opened at $300.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.