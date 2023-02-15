Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 140.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $64.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $169.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.33. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.84%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.03) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($62.37) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.58.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.