Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $443,000 Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 109.9% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 93.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL opened at $132.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $150.17. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.68 and its 200-day moving average is $122.90.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Articles

