Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 351.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WNS. UBS Group AG grew its stake in WNS by 31.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of WNS by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in WNS by 0.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,943,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in WNS by 9.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,830,000 after acquiring an additional 100,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in WNS by 3.9% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 68,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WNS opened at $87.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.70. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $89.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 11.58%. Research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WNS shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen upped their price target on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WNS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

