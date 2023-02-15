Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.
Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.5 %
Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $233.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.56. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $200.09 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Pioneer Natural Resources Profile
Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)
