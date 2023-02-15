QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,120,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the January 15th total of 13,160,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock worth $7,215,545. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 43,951 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Caz Investments LP grew its position in QUALCOMM by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 8,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 10,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.1 %

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.41.

QCOM stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,575,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,476,423. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $147.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $173.96.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

