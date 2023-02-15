QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,738 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 24,773 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,183 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 207,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $23,444,000 after acquiring an additional 124,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.9 %

QCOM stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.13. 1,064,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,234,853. The company has a market capitalization of $146.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $173.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.67.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,545. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.41.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

