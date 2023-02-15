Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) CEO Zig Serafin Sells 130,628 Shares

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) CEO Zig Serafin sold 130,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $2,086,129.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,443,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,757,517.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Zig Serafin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Zig Serafin sold 167,655 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $2,769,660.60.

On Monday, February 6th, Zig Serafin sold 137,262 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $2,267,568.24.

On Friday, February 3rd, Zig Serafin sold 105,070 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $1,739,959.20.

Qualtrics International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XM traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,182. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 52.13% and a negative net margin of 72.77%. The firm had revenue of $389.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Qualtrics International by 338.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Qualtrics International by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Stories

