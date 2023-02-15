Quantitative Advantage LLC Buys New Stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB)

Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 47,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nwam LLC increased its position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000.

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ARB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.57. 101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,842. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47.

