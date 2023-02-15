Quantitative Advantage LLC Buys New Stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB)

Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 47,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nwam LLC increased its position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000.
AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of ARB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.57. 101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,842. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (ARB)
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
- Is The Kraft Heinz Recovery Story Dead On Arrival?
- These 2 Cruise Stocks Just Had A Fire Lit Under Them
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.