Quantitative Advantage LLC Grows Stock Position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,473 shares during the period. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $12,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HTRB. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 72,797 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HTRB stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.62. 32,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,177. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $38.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average of $33.52.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.