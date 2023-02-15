Quantitative Advantage LLC Has $15.36 Million Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF comprises about 2.7% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned 3.33% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $15,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 40.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $570,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPUS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.11. 735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,846. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.20 and its 200-day moving average is $95.41. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $85.37 and a twelve month high of $107.58.

