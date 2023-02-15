Quantitative Advantage LLC Has $2 Million Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVUS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,066,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after acquiring an additional 229,590 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 241.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 51,251 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AVUS stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $73.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,103. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.43 and its 200-day moving average is $69.37.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.