Quantitative Advantage LLC Has $44.36 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Quantitative Advantage LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,138,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,973 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 7.8% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned 0.70% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $44,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,955,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,908,000 after purchasing an additional 124,494 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,395,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,594 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,395,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,164,000 after purchasing an additional 256,252 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,674,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,124,000 after buying an additional 344,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,035,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,294,000 after buying an additional 18,039 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $48.90. The stock had a trading volume of 34,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,459. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.42. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

