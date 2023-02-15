Quantitative Advantage LLC Has $6.88 Million Stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,794 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF makes up about 1.2% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPIB. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,145.3% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 549,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,456,000 after purchasing an additional 505,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 336,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 178.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 261,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 167,785 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth about $9,925,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 176,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after acquiring an additional 47,659 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JPIB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.24. 32,793 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.92.

