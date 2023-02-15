Quantitative Advantage LLC Has $8.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Quantitative Advantage LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF accounts for 1.5% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $8,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,802,000 after buying an additional 78,683 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 647.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after buying an additional 52,943 shares during the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,647,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 108.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after buying an additional 35,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 368.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 33,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,703. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $137.46 and a 1-year high of $198.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.44.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

