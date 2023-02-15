Quantitative Advantage LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.42. 93,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,930. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.