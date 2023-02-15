Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW) Short Interest Up 32.5% in January

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the January 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Quantum-Si Stock Down 6.6 %
NASDAQ QSIAW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,436. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51. Quantum-Si has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.60.
