Quantum Trading 0% Higher This Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, Quantum has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5,604.49 and approximately $181,049.59 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001001 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,141.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

