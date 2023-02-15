QuarkChain Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $56.33 million and $4.37 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain’s launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

