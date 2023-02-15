QUASA (QUA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $108.29 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $108.29 million and approximately $130,948.81 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010311 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00044703 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002075 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00019704 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00220402 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002910 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00139987 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $117,498.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

