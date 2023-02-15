Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Short Interest Down 32.2% in January

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the January 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

QD traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.33. 1,182,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,398. Qudian has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter. Qudian had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 108.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Qudian during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Qudian by 56.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Qudian by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,326 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Qudian by 56.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 261,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 93,824 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Qudian during the second quarter worth $316,000. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qudian, Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

