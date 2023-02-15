Quent Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 220.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $65.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.93. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $98.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.16 and a 200-day moving average of $66.77.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $200.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.71 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.