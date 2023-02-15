Quent Capital LLC Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vuzix worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,225,000 after purchasing an additional 569,860 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,367,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 529,458 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 0.9% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 8.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 12,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 18.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 153,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Vuzix to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other news, Director Edward William Jr. Kay bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 177,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,782.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 19,900 shares of company stock valued at $83,591. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VUZI opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. Vuzix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $307.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66.

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

