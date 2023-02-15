Quent Capital LLC Increases Position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) by 3,370.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FVRR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 79.6% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. 47.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FVRR opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.75. Fiverr International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.16 and a twelve month high of $89.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.79.

Fiverr International Profile

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FVRR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

