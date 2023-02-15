Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Radian Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 330.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Radian Group has a payout ratio of 25.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Radian Group to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RDN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.28. The company had a trading volume of 676,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,033. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average is $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $24.84.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $314.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.63 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 62.39% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Radian Group will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 32,831 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $640,204.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radian Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at $565,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 510.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RDN shares. Compass Point cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

About Radian Group

(Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.