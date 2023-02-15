Radix (XRD) Trading Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

Radix (XRD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Radix has a market capitalization of $247.08 million and approximately $618,975.41 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Radix has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.99 or 0.00433809 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,689.84 or 0.28736311 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix was first traded on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 5,072,721,606 coins. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

