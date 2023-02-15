Rambler Metals and Mining (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (OTCMKTS:RBMTF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.10. Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 320 shares.

Rambler Metals and Mining Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.

Rambler Metals and Mining Company Profile



Rambler Metals & Mining Plc is engaged in the exploration and development of copper and gold properties. Its mining copper-gold mine project located in Baie Verte, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on April 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

See Also

