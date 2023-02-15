ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0002

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $6.66 million and approximately $39,093.97 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.25 or 0.00430799 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00029479 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015246 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000825 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004489 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00017500 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000400 BTC.

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

