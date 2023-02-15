RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.26. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $3.27.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 9,208.02% and a negative net margin of 116.69%. Analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
