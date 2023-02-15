REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock Price Down 3.7%

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.11 and last traded at $22.16. Approximately 35,221 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 336,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

The company has a market cap of $963.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the third quarter worth approximately $16,362,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in REGENXBIO by 320.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 381,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in REGENXBIO by 16.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,254,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after acquiring an additional 176,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in REGENXBIO by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,653,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,078,000 after acquiring an additional 163,513 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in REGENXBIO by 253.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 143,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 102,574 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

