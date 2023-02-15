Relative Value Partners Group LLC Makes New Investment in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COMB. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,490,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,040,000 after acquiring an additional 17,036 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $503,000.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:COMB opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $35.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.19.

