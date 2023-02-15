Relay Token (RELAY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.17 Billion

Relay Token (RELAY) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, Relay Token has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. One Relay Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00003494 BTC on major exchanges. Relay Token has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $23,700.93 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Relay Token Token Profile

Relay Token’s launch date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

