Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February 15th (AEO, AKA, AKAM, ASTL, BBWI, BIOGY, BLMMF, BOX, CBAN, CDEVY)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, February 15th:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Get American Eagle Outfitters Inc alerts:

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $1.70 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $85.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00.

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) was downgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has C$11.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$10.35.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $48.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) was downgraded by analysts at Handelsbanken from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Blackmores (OTC:BLMMF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock.

City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $82.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $77.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Cowen Inc. currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $88.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $120.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) was downgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to an add rating.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a buy rating.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from an outperform rating to an underperform rating.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $114.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $137.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was downgraded by analysts at Melius from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the stock.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $39.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $55.00 price target on the stock.

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUMCF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $130.00 price target on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $63.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) was downgraded by analysts at Melius from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock.

UOL Group (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.