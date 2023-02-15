Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February 15th (AEO, AKA, AKAM, ASTL, BBWI, BIOGY, BLMMF, BOX, CBAN, CDEVY)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, February 15th:
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.
a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $1.70 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00.
Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) was downgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has C$11.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$10.35.
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $48.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.
BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) was downgraded by analysts at Handelsbanken from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Blackmores (OTC:BLMMF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
BOX (NYSE:BOX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock.
City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating.
Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $82.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $77.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.
Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.
Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Cowen Inc. currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.
Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.
Torrid (NYSE:CURV) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.
Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $88.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $120.00.
Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a buy rating to a hold rating.
First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) was downgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Graham (NYSE:GHM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Glencore (LON:GLEN) was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to an add rating.
Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a buy rating.
Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.
Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.
James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from an outperform rating to an underperform rating.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $114.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $137.00.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was downgraded by analysts at Melius from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the stock.
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $39.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.
PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.
Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.
Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $55.00 price target on the stock.
Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUMCF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $130.00 price target on the stock.
Terex (NYSE:TEX) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $63.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.
Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) was downgraded by analysts at Melius from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock.
UOL Group (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.
Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.