Research Analysts Set Expectations for Walmart Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Walmart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $6.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $6.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WMT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.09.

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

Walmart stock opened at $145.49 on Monday. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $392.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,516,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,483,526 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.