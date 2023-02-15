Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-0.39 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52-1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.85-2.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on REZI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Imperial Capital lowered Resideo Technologies from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:REZI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.96. The company had a trading volume of 953,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,301. Resideo Technologies has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $27.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Resideo Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 72.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, thermal and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following business segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

See Also

