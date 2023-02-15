Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-0.39 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52-1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.85-2.15 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on REZI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Imperial Capital lowered Resideo Technologies from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Resideo Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE:REZI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.96. The company had a trading volume of 953,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,301. Resideo Technologies has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $27.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Resideo Technologies
Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, thermal and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following business segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Resideo Technologies (REZI)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.