Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$67.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Vicente Tome sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.93, for a total transaction of C$46,942.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$820,407.67.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

QSR traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$88.51. 169,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,710. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.55. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of C$60.37 and a 52-week high of C$92.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$89.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$82.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

