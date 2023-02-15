Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $74.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $69.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.09% from the company’s previous close.

QSR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Argus raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.11.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $66.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.74. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $68.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $11,488,913.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at $10,661,129.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $1,005,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $8,436,395.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 237,234 shares of company stock worth $15,926,470 over the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 37.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,202,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,065,000 after buying an additional 1,966,508 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 351.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,297,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,465,000 after buying an additional 1,788,595 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth $76,003,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 17,537.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,248,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 119.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.