Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Earns Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2023

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSRGet Rating) (NYSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a C$81.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.48% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$67.88.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.3 %

Restaurant Brands International stock traded down C$0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$88.51. The stock had a trading volume of 169,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,710. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$89.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$82.69. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$60.37 and a 12 month high of C$92.65. The stock has a market cap of C$27.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.55.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Vicente Tome sold 522 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.93, for a total value of C$46,942.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$820,407.67.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

