Reston Wealth Management LLC Acquires 20,173 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,173 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 38,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,030 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 271,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 92,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,334,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 159,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,600. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.19. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

