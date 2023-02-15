Reston Wealth Management LLC Sells 111 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Reston Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,411,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 35,034 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,023,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,155,334. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

