Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock Position Boosted by Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 57,680 shares during the period. Revance Therapeutics accounts for approximately 5.0% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Revance Therapeutics worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RVNC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim increased their price target on Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

In related news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,701 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $100,519.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,099.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 7,902 shares of company stock valued at $242,274 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVNC opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $35.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

