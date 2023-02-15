Reviewing Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) & Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF)

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) and Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Carbon Streaming and Sunlight Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Streaming 0 1 4 0 2.80 Sunlight Financial 1 2 3 0 2.33

Carbon Streaming currently has a consensus price target of $5.19, suggesting a potential upside of 188.19%. Sunlight Financial has a consensus price target of $3.06, suggesting a potential upside of 94.80%. Given Carbon Streaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Carbon Streaming is more favorable than Sunlight Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Carbon Streaming has a beta of -58.4, meaning that its share price is 5,940% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunlight Financial has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Carbon Streaming and Sunlight Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Streaming N/A -17.58% -12.33% Sunlight Financial -334.33% -1.37% -1.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carbon Streaming and Sunlight Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Streaming $150,000.00 563.40 -$12.90 million $0.20 9.00 Sunlight Financial $114.74 million 1.77 -$153.43 million ($4.40) -0.36

Carbon Streaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunlight Financial. Sunlight Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carbon Streaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.6% of Sunlight Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Sunlight Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Carbon Streaming beats Sunlight Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

