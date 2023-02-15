RFG Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

FTCS opened at $74.63 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $79.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.66.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.292 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.