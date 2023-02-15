RFG Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,043 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMCG opened at $59.78 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $48.44 and a 12 month high of $66.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.47.

