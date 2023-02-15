RFG Advisory LLC Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in International Business Machines by 5.6% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 18.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IBM opened at $136.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.97 billion, a PE ratio of 77.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

