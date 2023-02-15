RFG Advisory LLC Takes $1.62 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 80,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 51.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 67.7% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 179,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after buying an additional 72,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.09.

